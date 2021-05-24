British Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson has been shot in the head in London and is currently in critical condition, the Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP) announced in a statement, Sunday. The party added that the attack follows "numerous death threats as a result of her activism."

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has been brutally attacked and sustained a gunshot wound to her head," the TTIP said. "She is currently in intensive care and in a critical condition."

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Tele says that "a dedicated team of detectives is working tirelessly to identify the person or persons responsible for this shooting," adding that "they need the public's help," finding information regarding the incident.

Johnson, a mother of three, emerged as a leading activist in the TTIP last year during the Black Lives Matter protests.

“Sasha has always been actively fighting for Black people and the injustices that surround the Black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking The Initiative Party’s Executive Leadership Committee. Sasha is also a mother of two and a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community. Let’s all come together and pray for Sasha, pray for her recovery and show our support to her family and loved ones.”

[Via]