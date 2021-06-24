Sparing zero time after Mark Hoppus went public with his cancer diagnosis, Blink 182 band members Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have voiced their support for the band's bassist on social media.

Hoppus posted a since-deleted photo to his Instagram story early Wednesday with the caption "Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please" – seemingly joking and alluding to his ongoing situation before formally releasing a statement on the matter.

Since then, Barker spoke to E! News about the situation and indicated that he will be there for Hoppus every step of the way throughout his treatment. He also posted a throwback photo to his Instagram story with the caption "Love you @markhoppus" indicating his support to his 4.5 million IG followers.

"Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon," Barker said to E! News.

Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images. Blink 182 circa 1997

DeLonge has not been involved or performed with the band since he was dismissed from it in 2015 due to differences in contractual obligations, but he still took to social media to offer support for his longtime friend in a heartfelt and touching manner. He indicated that he had known about Hoppus' diagnosis for some time, but acknowledged that his strength will get him through the treatment process on top.

Longtime fans of the band have come out in droves of outpouring support for Hoppus alongside Barker and DeLonge. Check out some of their tweets of well wishes below.

