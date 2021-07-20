Mark Hoppus, frontman for Blink-182, updated fans on his battle with cancer, Monday, saying that the chemo is working. Hoppus provided a positive outlook in a statement on his social media pages.

"Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it's the best possible news," the 49-year-old wrote. "I'm so grateful and confused and also sick from last week's chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting..."



Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

Hoppus, who announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer back in June, revealed he's fighting with DLBCL, an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, in an update, last week.

"My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage IV-A, which means, as I understand it, it's entered four parts of my body," Hoppus explained. "I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm stage IV, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I'm stage IV-A."

He added that his cancer is "not bone-related, it's blood-related. My blood's trying to kill me."

Check out Hoppus' update below.

[Via]