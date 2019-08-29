The aftermath of the Fyre Festival that never was is still very much ongoing since a trustee in the bankruptcy lawsuit is going after acts that promoted the festival such as Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski as well as a band that was set to headline the show, Blink-182. Reports detail how one lawsuit, in particular, is looking to get $500,000 from the rock band for their minor involvement before they dropped out of performing.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Several agencies have also been named in the suit (CAA, UTA and ICM Partners) and are now being targeted to cough up the cash they received from Fyre. ICM represents Lil Yachty, Migos and Rae Sremmurd and the trustee is asking for $350,000 to be returned. The trustee is also targeting the $730,000 that was was paid to Pusha T, Desiigner and Tyga and the festival director Yaron Lavi is on the hook for $315,000.

“I had a bad feeling about that event. I consider myself a pagan and a witch. With every inch of my energy I wanted Fyre not to happen. I put all the electricity and energy in my body against that thing happening," Bilnk-182's Matt Skiba previously stated of the festival.

Billy McFarland, the man behind Fyre, has been sentenced to six years in prison for federal fraud charges last year.