"Blindfolds" Is The Smooth Closer To Wiz Khalifa's Classic Mixtape 'Taylor Allderdice'

Although he is only 33 years old, Wiz Khalifa is one of the most prolific artists in Hip-Hop. With six official full-length studio albums in addition to a bevy of mixtapes, there is a lot of material to sift through when exploring the Pittsburgh artist's output. However, some projects, like Kush & Orange Juice and Taylor Allderdice, are must-listens for anyone looking to hear Wiz Khalifa's classics. The latter of the two aforementioned mixtapes is one of Wiz Khalifa's most impressive projects following his commercial breakthrough, and this past weekend, fans celebrated Taylor Allderdice's nine-year anniversary.

Taylor Allderdice was sandwiched between Wiz Khalifa's major-label debut Rolling Papers and his highly anticipated sophomore album O.N.I.F.C.. Upon its release, fans and critics alike praised the record as a return to form for the "Black and Yellow" artist, and the project featured guest appearances from Chevy Woods, Amber Rose, Rick Ross, Smoke Dza, Juicy J, and Lola Monroe.

Laced with immaculate Harry Fraud production, "Blindfolds" is the triumphant, yet reserved closer to Taylor Allderdice that finds Wiz Khalifa boasting about how his massive success is blocking all of the negative energy being aimed at him. The song features an energetic guest verse from fellow Taylor Gang artist Juicy J before the track's wavy hook slides back in and closes out the project.

Nine years later, what is your favorite track from Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Allderdice mixtape?

Quotable Lyrics

I'm just riding around on my side of town

Got my windows up and my speakers loud

And we smokin so I'm gonna need a pound

Bet the haters wish they could see me now

But the money in the way