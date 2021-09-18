Former couple Bleu and Shunna Phillips have been at odds over their child, but she is now accusing the singer of domestic violence. We previously reported on Phillips taking to social media to accuse the Moon Boy artist of keeping their son away from her. Later, he took to social media to claim that she had their child and would not return him home, and it does not look as if they are going to be on the same page anytime soon.

Hours ago, Phillips shared a video to her Instagram that showed a black SUV driving past her residence. In the caption, she told her followers, "If something happens to me i want everyone to know bleuvandross did it!!!!!"

"Last night he came to my house beating and kicking on my door acting a fool. The police had to escort him from the property and make his crazy a** leave," she claimed. "Bleu is literally INSANE and MENTALLY ILL. This boy really needs daily supervised meds smh. Please stop stalking me and using our son as a pawn and coverup for your sick bitter BD antics."

She told the public that just because someone gets "money and fame" does not mean "their craziness" will go away. "He portrays to be solid on social media but be a whole mental patient behind the scenes flawed out and fake asf. I’m so thankful for our breakup because he’s truly a mental, verbal, emotional, and physical abusing narcissist that has tried to take my life twice, once at gunpoint and the other with a knife to my throat. Smh."

