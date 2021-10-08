Ben Simmons is probably going to get traded soon, although it could be a while before a concrete deal comes to fruition. As we have reported over the last few weeks, the Sixers are looking to get everything they can for their star, however, most teams simply don't value Simmons that highly. He is a point guard without a jump shot, and for many teams, this is a huge dealbreaker. Nonetheless, the Sixers are still making various attempts at getting stars in return for Simmons, with varying degrees of success.

In a new report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, an update on the Simmons situation was given to us. As he explains, the Sixers are somehow hopeful that Simmons will report to training camp, however, that seems more like a pipe dream right now.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As for potential trades, the Sixers reportedly offered Simmons to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for CJ McCollum, three first-round picks, and three pick swaps. The Blazers immediately shot that one down, as they felt like it was simply too much to give up in exchange for a player who has shown no desire to improve their perimeter game.

The Simmons saga in Philly has been a difficult one for the franchise, and with the popular opinion swaying against Simmons, it could be difficult to get real value for him.

Stay tuned to HNHN as we will continue to provide updates on this ongoing situation.