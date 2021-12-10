Over the past six months, there have been a ton of conflicting reports when it comes to the likes of Damian Lillard. The Portland Trail Blazers superstar has been the face of the franchise for years, although unfortunately, he has nothing to show for it. This isn't exactly his fault, as the Blazers have simply never given him the pieces necessary in order to succeed. This has led to speculation that Lillard could be traded, however, Lillard has always said that he wants to stay in Portland.

Recently, a report came out stating that the Sixers are getting some big offers on Ben Simmons, however, it was quickly noted that Lillard, is off the table right now. In a new report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, it was confirmed that moving forward, Lillard will remain the cornerstone of the Blazers franchise.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In fact, the Blazers told the Sixers directly that they will not get Lillard in a trade. At this point, the team's new management wants to keep Lillard on board until at least the end of his contract, which is still in a few years from now. For some Lillard fans, this might come as a surprise, especially when you consider the struggles he has gone through in Portland.

Regardless, Lillard has always been against the superteam mentality, so it makes sense that he would be committed to building something in Portland. As for whether or not that actually happens, still remains to be seen.