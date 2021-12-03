Just a few weeks ago, it was revealed that the Portland Trail Blazers would be launching an investigation into their president and general manager Neil Olshey. The team was made aware of allegations that he had violated the team's code of conduct, which led to a prudent inquiry into the matter as the Blazers wanted to create a safe working environment for all members of the staff.

Today, it was revealed that Olshey was fired as a result of the investigation, and now, they are making Joe Cronin the interim general manager. In a statement on Twitter, the Blazers noted that they will not be unveiling the details of the investigation and that they wish to keep things private. Regardless, this is still a huge story that could ultimately have huge ramifications on the Blazers' season.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Per Blazers:

"The Portland Trail Blazers are committed to building an organization that positively impacts our colleagues, communities and the world in which we live and play. Following the conclusion of the independent review of concerns and complaints around our workplace environment at the practice facility, the Portland Trail Blazers organization has decided to terminate General Manager and President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey, effective immediately due to violations of the Portland Trail Blazers' Code of Conduct. Out of respect to those who candidly participated in that privileged investigation, we will not release or discuss it. We are confident that these changes will help build a more positive and respectful working environment. Joe Cronin has been promoted to interim General Manager while the organization's leadership conducts a search for a permanent replacement."

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates and reactions from around the league.