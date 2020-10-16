Carmelo Anthony was disrespected by the Denver Nuggets earlier today as they took to their Twitter account with a very simple question for Nuggets fans. Essentially, they wanted fans to name their favorite player in the history of the franchise. Included in this prompt was a graphic with some legendary Denver players. Of course, Melo was left off of this list, which led to a lot of confusion and anger amongst fans who are well-aware of just how great Anthony was when he played for the Nuggets over a decade ago.

As a way to make things up to Anthony, the Trail Blazers decided to take a shot at the Nuggets with a similar prompt. This time around, they made sure to include Melo in their graphic, despite him only being with the team for a season. Needless to say, it was a not-so-subtle shot at a Western Conference rival.

Of course, most Blazers fans don't have that same connection with Melo, which led to them giving answers such as Damian Lillard and Clyde Drexler, who are obviously great options.

As for Melo and the Blazers, the veteran scoring machine is now a free agent although all signs point to him coming back to Portland.