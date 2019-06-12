Blanco Brown's "The Git Up" Is Poised As The Next "Old Town Road"

With nearly two million views on YouTube and countless other streams and shares on various networks, Blanco Brown's "The Git Up" is becoming the next big hip hop-country crossover hit. Lil Nas X stumbled upon his "Old Town Road" smash following a bit of Billboard controversy and a Billy Ray Cyrus remix, and since then, the single hasn't left the top of the charts. It's dominating the Hot 100 chart for the 10th week in a row, helping to make the 20-year-old artist an international superstar off of one song alone.

This level of success, of course, is helping other artists find their own voices when it comes to blending and bending genres. Atlanta native Blanco Brown's "The Git Up" is the new wave that's been floating around the internet among viral-loving youngsters. A clip of the track was shared earlier this year, but the single was quietly released just weeks ago. Now, the two-steppin', dance instruction single is following in the footsteps of "Old Town Road" as its popularity is quickly increasing.

"When I wrote and recorded 'The Git Up,' there was just this energy around it that made all of us so happy. It’s so exciting to see that energy connecting organically with people around the world," Brown told USA TODAY. "Young and old. Female or male. Black, brown or white. It seems to be bringing a smile to everyone’s face, and that is a big part of what I believe is driving this virally.”

Quotable Lyrics

Gon' and do the 2 step then cowboy boogie

Grab your sweetheart and spin out with 'em

Do the hoedown and get into it

Take it to the left now and dip with it

Gon' throw down take a sip with it

Now lean back put your hips in it