Blakk Soul Shares "Help" Single Featuring Slaughterhouse Emcee Joell Ortiz

As he continues to carve out his path in the mainstream R&B scene, Blakk Soul returns with his Joell Ortiz-assisted single "Help." The Tacoma, Washington singer steers clear of the usual love jams that permeate the genre and instead delivers a hip hop-neo-soul conscious collaboration about soulful elevation.

"Help" is reportedly the lead single from Take Your Time, the debut studio album from Blakk Soul. The album is set to hit the streets on April 17 and according to a press release, Take Your Time "is musically sophisticated and seasoned. The record's sultry melodies make for a dripping wet bedroom masterpiece." Meanwhile, Blakk Soul's songwriting, background vocals, and co-production can also be heard on works by the likes of Playboi Carti, Dr. Dre, Macklemore, Anderson .Paak, Little Brother, Jake One, and many more.

This isn't the first time Blakk Soul and Joell Ortiz have worked together. Back in August 2019, Joell dropped his single "Monday" with additional vocals by Big K.R.I.T. and Blakk. Check out "Help" by Blakk Soul featuring Joell Ortiz and let us know what you think of this hip hop-R&B collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

Y'all just know the face

The smile that you embrace

Y'all don't know that machine behind the scenes

Making sure everything's in place

Not to mention the man upstairs

May we say grace