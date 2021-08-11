Blake Yung Releases Joint Project With Supah Mario, "Leader Of The Lost Souls"

Los Angeles-based artist Blake Yung has officially released his new project Leader Of The Lost Souls, which is a collaborative effort with multi-platinum producer Supah Mario. The project blends rock, indie, hip-hop, and pop for a hurricane of musical genres. Including eight new songs with features from Ebie and Coyote, LOTLS is an emotional body of work that places Blake Yung's heart right on his sleeve. Singing about his battle with anxiety, his clouded mind, and much more, the rising artist shines over Supah Mario production.

Previously, Blake Yung was known as Capo Cheeze. After abandoning the moniker in 2019, he's been rebuilding his brand. This new project is the best representation of his artistry thus far.

Listen to Leader Of The Lost Souls below.

Tracklist:

1. Mistakes (Intro)

2. Loaded

3. Time Will Tell (feat. Ebie)

4. Dronez

5. Like That

6. I Want To Be Like Water

7. 1000 Miles

8. Out My Face (feat. Coyote)