mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blake Yung Releases Joint Project With Supah Mario, "Leader Of The Lost Souls"

Alex Zidel
August 11, 2021 11:21
69 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Leader Of The Lost Souls
Blake Yung & Supah Mario

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Blake Yung and Supah Mario combine their talents for the new project "Leader Of The Lost Souls."


Los Angeles-based artist Blake Yung has officially released his new project Leader Of The Lost Souls, which is a collaborative effort with multi-platinum producer Supah Mario. The project blends rock, indie, hip-hop, and pop for a hurricane of musical genres. Including eight new songs with features from Ebie and Coyote, LOTLS is an emotional body of work that places Blake Yung's heart right on his sleeve. Singing about his battle with anxiety, his clouded mind, and much more, the rising artist shines over Supah Mario production.

Previously, Blake Yung was known as Capo Cheeze. After abandoning the moniker in 2019, he's been rebuilding his brand. This new project is the best representation of his artistry thus far.

Listen to Leader Of The Lost Souls below.

Tracklist:

1. Mistakes (Intro)
2. Loaded
3. Time Will Tell (feat. Ebie)
4. Dronez
5. Like That
6. I Want To Be Like Water
7. 1000 Miles
8. Out My Face (feat. Coyote)

Blake Yung Supah Mario new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Blake Yung Releases Joint Project With Supah Mario, "Leader Of The Lost Souls"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject