Blake Yung Releases Cinematic "Loaded" Music Video

HNHH Premiere: Blake Yung unveils the visuals for "LOADED," produced by SUPAH MARIO.

The Carolinas are coming up and it seems like Blake Yung is positioned to be the next star to emerge from the area. The South Carolina rapper has garnered a massive buzz over the past few months with songs like "Wildflower" ft. Mod Sun, and the recently released single, "Dronez." This week, he emerged with his latest single, "LOADED." The song was produced by SUPAH MARIO who has worked alongside Drake on More Life and Scorpion. Yung and Mario serve up a hypnotic banger that infuses alternative elements into trap-driven production.

"Finally releasing 'Loaded' is really wild to me because I’ve never sat on a record for so long in my life before putting it out," explained Yung in an exclusive statement to HNHHH. "Me and Mario did this song back in 2018, and this one was sort of the start of when we realized we had to do a whole project together because the sound felt so new at the time and the chemistry was perfect."

Even though the record was recorded a few years back, the song serves as the lead single to his forthcoming debut album, Leader Of The Lost Souls.

"Fast forward 3 years later and it’s the lead single from my debut album called Leader Of The Lost Souls," he continued. "It feels incredible to let the world finally hear something that’s lived on my hard drive and in my head for so long. Where I’m from it’s always a lot of crazy shit going on so that’s really what Inspired me to try a different flow and make a song about being on high alert and just being in tune with your surroundings."

Check out the latest video from Blake Yung above.