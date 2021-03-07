Free-agent forward Blake Griffin, who was released by the Detriot Pistons earlier this week, is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Griffin is reportedly most interested in pursuing a championship and believes Brooklyn to be the best fit.

"Interested teams have expected Griffin to pursue a championship in Brooklyn alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden," Charania confirmed on Twitter, Sunday afternoon.



Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Griffin was bought out of his contract with Detriot on March 5th, and it was reported that he hoped to end up with the Nets. It appears he will be getting his wish.

The 11-year NBA veteran has been selected to six All-Star teams throughout his tenured career. He most notably found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after being drafted by the organization with the first overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. After being joined by Chris Paul, the Clippers found success, making it to the playoffs in six straight years. They were infamously unable to make it past the Western Conference Semifinals.

Griffin joined the Pistons in 2018. This season, he averaged 12.3 points on 36.5 percent shooting, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for the Pistons.

