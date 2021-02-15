Blake Griffin's time with the Detroit Pistons hasn't been what he was hoping it would be, and over the last couple of years, the writing has been on the wall for an exit. This has been especially true this season as Griffin has been a shell of his former self, and doesn't seem too interested right now. As a result, Griffin will no longer be playing with the Pistons and will get to sit out until the team figures out what to do with him, according to ESPN.

"I am grateful to the Pistons for understanding what I want to accomplish in my career and for working together on the best path forward," Griffin said about the situation.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In the report, Pistons General Manager Troy Weaver spoke on the situation and how at this point, the differences are irreconcilable. Now, the team will just have to figure out whether or not they can execute a trade, or buyout the contract altogether.

"After extensive conversation with Blake's representatives, it has been determined that we will begin working to facilitate a resolution regarding his future with the team that maximizes the interests of both parties," Weaver said. "We respect all the effort Blake has put forth in Detroit and his career and will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved."

This is a situation that many saw coming, and over the next few weeks, we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information in regards to the ordeal.

Dave Reginek/Getty Images

