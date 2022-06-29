Blake Griffin and the Brooklyn Nets didn't exactly have the most productive relationship. He has fallen off in terms of production, although it's clear that Griffin isn't exactly a starter anymore, at least not on the Nets. Griffin was forced into a backup role and as a result, his production just wasn't the same.

Now, he will become a free agent on Thursday and he is expected to get quite a bit of interest. In fact, there are two legendary teams who are taking a serious look at Griffin. The first of these teams is the Los Angeles Lakers, and the second is the Boston Celtics. According to reporter Sean Deveney, Griffin's play against the Celtics in the postseason is a factor behind why they want him.

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

“But he made a big, big impression around the league with the way he played against Boston, even though it was just a couple of games," Deveney wrote. "But he was flying around, throwing his body around, taking charges, hitting the floor. He had a care factor that was off the charts, and a lot of teams took notice. This is an All-Star and a former MVP candidate and he is sacrificing himself. As your 10th man on a minimum deal, you take that. It raises everyone’s level.”

The Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls also seem to be potential destinations for Griffin. As it stands, there is no telling where he may go, but there are certainly options.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NBA world.

[Via]