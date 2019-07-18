Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, where they discussed the eventful NBA off-season and Blake's budding stand-up comedy career.

The 30-year old All Star also shared his opinion about why people seem to think athletes are so stupid, which could certainly be featured as one of the bits in his latest stand-up routine.

Griffin explains:

"After the game you have to do media and you have to sit at a press conference and answer questions. I think people always think athletes are like really stupid and it's not that we're stupid it's that we've just exercised for two hours and there's not really enough oxygen in our brains."

He then proceeded to put Fallon through a little post-game interview test to prove his point.

The two also talked about being heckled on the court and where Griffin was when he found out that Kawhi Leonard was signing with the Los Angeles Clippers. Check out the interview in the video embedded below. The post-game bit comes at the 3:00 mark.