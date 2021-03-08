If you are a fan of the Brooklyn Nets, 2021 has been very kind to you. It all started with James Harden being traded to the team, and since then, the Nets have catapulted themselves to the top of the Eastern Conference standings and they are the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference. It's hard not to be excited about this team's future, especially when you consider how they keep making moves in order to improve.

Their latest blockbuster move was to sign the likes of Blake Griffin, who recently parted ways with the Detroit Pistons. The star is taking a big pay cut to play with the Nets although it's clearly because he knows he can win a title. Griffin's signing is a big celebration for the Nets, with GM Sean Marks speaking on just how big this is.

“We’re fortunate to be able to add a player of Blake’s caliber to our roster at this point in the season,” Marks said in a statement. “Blake is a versatile frontcourt player with a long track record of success in our league, and we’re excited about the impact he’ll make for us both on and off the court in Brooklyn.”

As you can imagine, Nets fans are ecstatic about this new signing, and they took to Twitter to voice this joy. At this point, it must be a lot of fun to be in Brooklyn right now.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images