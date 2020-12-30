Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin is currently in concussion protocol after catching an elbow to the face from James Wiseman during the team's 116-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Pistons head coach Dwane Casey says there have been no updates on Griffin's condition. Griffin finished the game with eight points, five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 17 minutes

Griffin's absence will be felt by a Pistons team that has started the season 0-4. Their next chance at a first victory will come Friday against the Boston Celtics.

One bright spot on the Pistons season is that Detriot native Big Sean has signed on as the creative director of the organization.

"It’s a dream come true and a real honor to get to work with the iconic Detroit Pistons," Sean said regarding his new job. "I grew up in the city, which naturally made me a fan of the Bad Boys. I would later have a Grant Hill poster on my wall and then, against all odds, would watch the ’04 Pistons go on to win the Championship, inspiring the whole city of Detroit. I look forward to creatively finding new ways to contribute to their legacy and continue their dedication to the community through sports, art, and, of course, music."

