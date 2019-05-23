Blake Griffin was in the midst of being sued back in February after an alleged incident in June where his dog attacked a 64-year-old man who was eating at A Votre Sante in Los Angeles. Emmanuel Aframian claims that he was eating and minding his own business when all of a sudden, the dog lunged at him in a vicious attack. During the time of the lawsuit, Aframian said that he had endured “disabling and permanent” all while claiming that the dog had a past of being violent towards people.

According to The Blast, Aframian filed a request to have his lawsuit against the Detroit Pistons star dismissed. It's an interesting development considering Aframian appeared to be adamant about his charges in February. As of right now, it's unclear as to whether or not Griffin settled with Aframian out of court. If they did, that is certainly the reason why this lawsuit would be dismissed so suddenly.

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Griffin has been keeping a low profile since being swept from the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pistons big man was recently asked about future NBA draft pick Zion Williamson, where he explained how the Duke star could be one of the best dunkers to ever play the game.