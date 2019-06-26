Detroit Pistons All Star Blake Griffin appears to be having a solid off-season thus far, as does Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons.

After making a trip to Paris for Jordan Brand's annual Quai 54 Streetball Tournament, Griffin hopped on a yacht in Ibiza along with Parsons and a team of bikini-clad women. Judging from the photos that recently surfaced, a good time was had by all.

Check out all the footage in the link embedded below.

Both Griffin and Parsons are single nowadays, but they've been linked to a number of models and celebrities over the years including: Blake's romance with Kendall Jenner and bikini mogul Francesca Aiello, as well as Parsons' relationships with Bella Thorne, Arianny Celese and Toni Garrn.

Griffin, 30, signed a five-year, $171M contract with the Clippers in July of 2017, but was traded to the Detroit Pistons during the 2017-18 NBA season. He is due $34 million in 2019-20, as well as $36.5M in 2020 and $38.9M in 2021.

Parsons, meanwhile, still has one more year left under his four-year, $94.4M deal with the Grizzlies. Despite averaging just over 7 points per game in his three seasons in Memphis, Parsons will rake in over $25 million in the upcoming season.