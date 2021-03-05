Blake Griffin's career in the NBA has been loaded with ups and downs. From his days in Los Angeles to his current predicament in Detroit, Griffin has had to fight. Unfortunately, since arriving in Detroit, Griffin has seen decreased success out on the court and it has understandably made him not want to continue to play for the Pistons franchise. There have been times where his effort has reflected this and for the past few weeks, Griffin and the Pistons had been looking for a solution.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Pistons agreed to officially buy out Griffin's contract today, which means the six-time All-Star can become a free agent and sign with whomever he so chooses.

As Woj mentioned in the tweet above, the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and Portland Trail Blazers are all teams that could wind up signing him. Griffin is still an effective big man who is good in the paint and if he is surrounded by talent, he can certainly make a huge difference out on the court.

Griffin's situation is a developing story so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest information.

Dave Reginek/Getty Images