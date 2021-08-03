The Nets and Blake Griffin have agreed on a deal to keep the veteran power forward in Brooklyn through one more season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

After being having his contract was bought out by the Detroit Pistons, Griffin signed with the Nets on March 8, 2021. In his short time in Brooklyn last year, he averaged 10 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in just over 21 minutes per game. Griffin went on to start in all 12 of the team's playoff games.



Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

“We all saw the intangibles that he brought to us last year. Some on the court, some behind the scenes and what he did in the locker room: the veteran leadership, the presence that he had,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said, according to the New York Post. “He was absolutely terrific and found a niche with the team.”

The Nets suffered a disappointing playoff loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, ending a season that certainly had championship aspirations.

As for their goals this offseason, Marks said: “We have a pretty good team and we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel here. We don’t want to screw it up too bad. We want to add depth at the big position. That’s going to be important from a defensive and rebounding standpoint.”

