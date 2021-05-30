Bladee Surprises Fans With Brand New Album "The Fool"

During the early stages of the 2010s, Yung Lean helped spark a movement with the Sad Boys wave. His drugged-out, incoherent autotuned raps were extremely popular at the time and it inspired many Swedish artists to make their own music. Yung Lean even made sure to show love to these artists, including Bladee, who has taken the baton from Lean and has run with it for the better part of four years. The Drain Gang artist is eclectic, to say the least, and his music leads to polarizing reactions. Regardless, he is immensely popular and on Friday, he decided to surprise his fanbase with a brand new album called "The Fool."

The project consists of 13 tracks and just one feature from Drain Gang member Thaiboy Digital. This album consists of the sounds that have made Bladee so popular over the years and there is no denying that his fans are going to appreciate this one. If you've never listened to Bladee, give this album a listen and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

1. The Fool Intro

2. Let's Ride

3. Hotel Breakfast

4. I Think...

5. Thee 9 Is Up

6. desiree

7. I Want It That Way

8. BBY

9. Inspiration Comes (feat. Thaiboy Digital)

10. egobaby

11. Trendy

12. Search True

13. Wett (Water2)