blackbear Returns With Short And Sweet "misery lake" EP

When it comes to the pop space, blackbear has been quite dominant over the past few years. While he hasn't reached superstar status, there is no doubt that his albums and songs attract millions of listeners. He knows how to put together pop anthems that blend various styles together, and that is exactly what he set out to do with his brand new 6-track EP called "misery lake."

The artist, who seemingly hates capital letters, only enlisted but a few names to partake in the creation of this new project. On the track "u love u," blackbear brings aboard Tate McRae while the track "ghost town" features Sasha Alex Sloan. The biggest feature on the album comes from Travis Barker on the song "imu."

If you're a fan of the artist, this new EP is definitely worth a listen, so check it out down below.

Tracklist:

1. alone in a room full of people

2. @ my worst

3. u love u (ft. Tate McRae)

4. ghost town (ft. Sasha Alex Sloan)

5. imu (ft. Travis Barker)

6. bad day