blackbear Drops Off His New Single "I Felt That"

For over 10 years, blackbear's songwriting abilities have produced numerous hits. He's worked with some of the biggest pop acts, like Justin Bieber, as well as artists like Cam'ron and Rick Ross. Needless to say, he can't necessarily fit into a box. This week, he returned with three new tracks for fans that could've easily been packaged as a small pack. "i felt that," "i feel bad," and "i feel 2 much" are three songs that continue to showcase his ability to create massive pop records.

The latest three records released from Blackbeard continue his incredible run this year which includes the singles, "me & ur ghost" and "queen of broken hearts." He also teamed up with Ellie Goulding for their collaborative track, "Worry About Me."

Check out his new songs below.