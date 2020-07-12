Blackbear Contrasts Dark Lyrics With Poppy Production On "queen of broken hearts"

It's hard to really box Blackbear into a specific genre. While he isn't intrinsically hip-hop, he certainly keeps himself adjacent to the culture. However, when listening to his songs, you certainly get the feeling that he is at his most comfortable when making catchy pop tunes that will land him on all of the major streaming playlists.

His latest track "queen of broken hearts" is yet another example of his pop song sensibilities and will surely lend itself to streaming success. Throughout this track, we see Blackbear delivering some pretty dark, soul-sucking lyrics, all while a bright and happy beat plays in the background. If you're a Blackbear fan, definitely give this one a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, you need to chill, girl, don't play me

I'm too far gone, you can't save me

And I don't care, fucking hate me

I popped a pill and I'm faded

Take anything, make it about me

It's a heavy crown, it might drown me