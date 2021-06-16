On Tuesday (June 15), we reported that protests had erupted in front of an LGBTQ+ bar in D.C. after a woman named Keisha Young was dragged out of the establishment by security. The woman, identified as Keisha Young, said she was confused for another person in the bar, which led to security dragging her down a set of stairs by her hair.

She explained, "[Security was] trying to get some other people out because somebody else brought a bottle in there. Somehow I got mixed up in an altercation because I look like somebody else and I got hit and dragged down the steps." The bar has since issued a public statement on the incident, but Young is demanding a direct apology from the establishment, hiring a lawyer to help get the job done.

According to TMZ, Young does not plan on letting the establishment off the hook too easily. Her lawyer Brandon Burrell explains that his client feels singled out, namely because she is a Black woman. Young is requesting that the bar owners speak to her personally and offer a sincere apology, adding that the statements shared on their Facebook page don't even acknowledge her name.

Burrell also hinted that a lawsuit was currently pending and they are simply awaiting the doctor's prognosis about the potential injuries she sustained that night. Keisha's legal team also wants the security guard to be hit with criminal charges and prosecuted as severely as possible under the law.

“She does want justice,” Burrell shared in a statement to a local news outlet. “So we’re going to at least do our part to file the report and see what the prosecutors make of that.”

She's set up a GoFundMe page to help deal with her legal fees and mental health services. You can donate to it here.