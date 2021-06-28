Although it was originally scheduled to release in May 2020, Marvel's Black Widow is finally arriving at the start of next month, and it will officially signal the first cinematic offering of the MCU's fourth phase. Starring Scarlett Johansson despite her character's death in Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow is a superhero spy thriller that will see Johansson reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff in order to take on one of Marvel's most formidable mercenaries: the Taskmaster.

Titled "Fight," the forthcoming film's latest teaser reveals never-before-seen footage of Romanoff coming into contact with the Taskmaster for the first time. The clip shows off the Taskmaster's mysterious technology, which Uproxx reveals is a movie adaptation of Taskmaster's "photogenic reflexes" in the comics, which allows him to copy the fighting style of any opponent, including Captain America, Hawkeye, Black Panther, and Black Widow.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

According to Uproxx, the Taskmaster was a fight trainer named Tony Masters who went on to become one of Marvel’s most ruthless villains and a formidable adversary to The Avengers. Apparently, he has duked it out with Spider-Man so many times that he’s considered one of the character's signature villains, so the Taskmaster's feature in Black Widow definitely hints at a major reworking of the Marvel mercenary.

Whether you're extremely excited to see Scarlett Johansson's character face off against the Taskmaster or you just found out who the iconic Marvel villain is, you can catch a brief glimpse of the Taskmaster in the teaser for Black Widow below. The film is set to hit theatres and Disney+ (with Premier Access) on Friday, July 9.

