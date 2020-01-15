The post-Endgame chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is upon us and the jury is still out on what's to be expected. And while there's plenty to look forward to, including new adventures with Thor, Dr. Strange, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Blade, and Spider-Man, one of the most anticipated of the bunch is Scarlett Johannsson's first solo film as Black Widow. Today marks the arrival of a new trailer of sorts, one that provides a closer look at some of the action setpieces to come -- as well as an exciting glance at Taskmaster, one of the film's primary antagonists.

Aside from the badass bridge-top duel, the Black Widow "Special Look" also features new footage of Florence Pugh's Yelena, Rachel Weisz' Melina, and David Harbour's resident comedic relief-spouting brawler Red Guardian. For some context, Black Widow is set to transpire immediately after Captain America: Civil War, so it wouldn't be surprising to see a few MCU familiar faces pop up for a cameo -- after all, how can they resist?

Look for Black Widow to hit theaters on May 1st, 2020, officially kicking off the Phase 4 of the MCU. Are you excited to see Scarlett, who recently earned herself two nominations for Best Actress in the 2020 Oscars, reprise the role?