Early Monday morning, Marvel dropped off a gift for their fans. The heavily anticipated "Black Widow" solo film now has a final trailer. The film is set to take place after Captain America: Civil War (2016), making the film the 24th in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Natasha Romanoff, the "Black Widow", is on the run, but after deliberation, she decides that she no longer wants to "run away".

In addition to Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, the trailer features Florence Pugh's Yelena, Rachel Weisz' Melina, as well as David Harbour's Red Guardian and many more. Both Pugh and Johansson, are coming off of Oscar-nominations for their works in Little Women and Jojo Rabbit/The Mariage Story respectively. Although the actors are already well-established it is no doubt that they are excited about getting the Marvel push... and cheque.

A few Black Widow questions even leaked into a promotional event that Pugh attended for Little Women. Still, she took the time to share her admiration for the work Marvel and director, Cate Shortland, did to put this movie together. "We've made something very raw and very painful and very beautiful". She also added that she expects people to be surprised by the fact that a film as big as this, will have so much "heart".

