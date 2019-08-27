??? Black TV Host Hilariously Shades Colleague During Popeyes Taste Test

Popeyes is a trending topic right now since the fast-food chain's chicken sandwich has grabbed the hearts of many and broken it all at the same time since locations have sold out of the menu offering. As we posted earlier, Tristan Thompson won over some more fans when he bought a heap of sandwiches for a Los Angeles location.

The latest on the chicken sandwich has to do with the pop culture show Daily Blast Live and a co-host who hilariously shaded his colleague when they did a taste test of chicken sandwiches from different food chains. In the clip below, you can see Jeff Schroeder take a bite of the Popeyes offering and simply comment: "That's seasoning."

Al Jackson, the only Black member of the show, hilariously responded with: "Does that taste like a neighborhood you've never been to?" By no surprise, everyone on set had a laugh and Jeff had to admit that it was a good comeback.

Peep some reactions to the clip below.