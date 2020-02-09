Rapsody stopped by Elsewhere in Brooklyn as part of her A Black Woman Created This Tour on Thursday night, and the femcee was joined by a very special guest. Highly acclaimed The Roots rapper Black Thought surprised the crowd with an impromptu freestyle. As Rap was finishing up her track "Oprah" off her Eve album, Black Thought stepped on stage rocking a beanie, sunglasses, and his winter coat, to deliver some heat.

“What’s a fly coon to a tycoon/I represent from midnight to high noon/I just pulled up, out the side room/To let you know it’s time to turn up, like the volume," he spat. "Yo Rap’, we got the band back together, listen/I’m the man, no one can do it better, listen. And I am, Black, as ugly as ever, listen/It’s a difference when you makin’ more than seven figures/I just tell ’em ‘jump!’/Machine gun pump /The sawed-off shotgun, hand on the pump/Impeach an MC just like Trump/Soldier Fortune magazine man of the month.”

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for AMC

The hip hop OG kept going with, “The man on the moon/These Tony Clifton-ass MCs, they got jokes, but I am un-amused/I send a message to my goons with the broom/Get your pieces swept up by the doctors of doom." He then slipped into his incredible verse off Statik Selektah’s 2013 track “Bird’s Eye View” featuring Joey Bada$$ and Raekwon, switching up some of the lyrics and even dropping a mention of "Coronavirus."

"Listen, it’s the elephant in the room/Created by a collision of the sun and the moon/My sonogram was the image of a gun in the womb/That’s soon, to be opened, and the heroin and the spoon/Astonishing/Ayo, my future lookin’ promising/My skin tone that a crystal clear onyx is/My thoughts let the beats break like the Amishes/A stroke of genius like Mickalene Thomas is/Hip-Hoppin’, body-rockin’, do-what-it-do/We be the living definition of improving the groove/I use the same tools to shoot that Kubrick use/Take your hero to the river, give them two b-rick shoes/Who lose?"

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

"If you really ain’t nobody ’til somebody love you/ I say you ain’t nobody ’til they speaking highly of you/And Rap’, what they don’t want is any kind of trouble/Unless you got a crash dummy or a body double/You got a couple homies that’ll catch a hommie for you?/Well, I’ma fold n*ggas into origami for you/The most notorious poet laureate/Whole story is glorious, stoic warriors/And I got my eyes wide open on you quasi-/Haters still smirking like the gators on an Izod/Lacoste, tomato head n*ggas are/Imposters, it's a drawn out process/Triple OG's got a worn out conscience/Reminiscing to when we was all out monsters, on/Our Sierra Leone reigning tyranny/I strike fear in their hearts, make 'em steer clear of me/Look, Sankofa, Range Rover, Bill folder, higher roller, Ayatollah/Give rappers that Ebola virus, Coronavirus/You got it chopped like Miley Cyrus/Nah, we on your block with Somali pirates."

Black Thought and Rapsody have teamed up in the past, on “Nobody” in 2017 as well as on “Dostoyevsky” in 2018.