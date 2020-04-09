It's been a minute since we've heard some new music from the legendary Black Thought, with his most recent verse arriving alongside Eminem, Q-Tip, and Royce Da 5'9" on "Yah Yah." Today, Thought has come through with a stay-at-home variation of the NPR Tiny Desk Concert, which finds him revisiting songs from his recent Streams Of Thought volumes, as well as premiering some three new songs in the process.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The new tracks "Thought Vs. Everybody," "Yellow," and "Nature Of The Beast," which features contributions from Portugal, The Man, are set to arrive on his upcoming Streams of Thought Vol. 3 EP, though we have yet to receive an official date. In the meantime, Thought's seventeen-minute set provides plenty of material to unpack, his sharpened delivery never missing a step. Though he appears completely relaxed in stance, almost wizardly with that graying beard, his lyrics are no less deadly than they've ever been.

Not to mention the quiet flex of a wall lined with platinum plaques and an actual Grammy overlooking the scene, propped up by a stack of Thought's favorite book club selections. Clearly, few can match wits with the intellectual mastermind -- with or without the socks and sandals combination. Check out Black Thought's official contribution to the Tiny Desk cause, and keep an eye out for that Streams Of Thought Vol. 3.