Black Thought is easily one of the greatest pure rappers to ever grace the culture. His lyrical ability is second to none, his composure and delivery is difficult to compete with, and the wisdom he places in each and every verse contains life lessons and literature in droves. Not only did he serve as frontman for The Roots and display the prior attributes, he's made appearances on tracks with a wide variety of hip hop artists without missing a beat.



Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

He has now taken these talents into new lands. A musical, entitled Black No More, will be running until February 27th. Said musical stars Black Thought, making his intro into acting and writing in a theatrical setting. On The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, one of his previous homes (alongside The Roots crew), Thought spoke a bit more in-depth about Black No More.

"In short, the story is about this mad scientist of sorts (played by myself), who invents a machine called the Black No More device, through which he's able to turn Black people White permanently. In his mind, that's the answer to the American race problem. Which of course, it is not. So you know, hilarity, tragedy, lots of drama in between."

Thought also expressed that he wrote every song in the musical, which may come as no surprise to those that know just how mythical his writing ability is. In a display of this, he spit a quick verse for the crowd at speeds that many can't rival without stumbling or slipping into a stupor.

Watch Black Thought's appearance on The Tonight Show below.