mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Black Thought Shines On Bar-Heavy Track "Magnificent"

Alexander Cole
October 17, 2020 13:29
109 Views
00
0
Image via Black ThoughtImage via Black Thought
Image via Black Thought

Magnificent
Black Thought

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Black Thought's lyricism simply can't be matched.


For years now, Black Thought has been considered by many hip-hop fans to be the best lyricist the genre has ever seen. His thought-provoking bars and varied delivery have made him a must-listen for fans who crave a lyrical barrage. His Streams Of Thought series has been a huge hit as a result, and on Friday, he came through with Volume 3.

While all of the tracks here are dope, one of the more undeniable songs is "Magnificent," which sees the artist getting into his braggadocios bag. The instrumental has a nice little bassline to it, all while Black Thought gives fans a barrage of lyrics that will have you wanting to give the entire album a full listen.

You can stream the track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You stop listening, please tell me not this again
Begging, "Bring back Black, the block missin' him"
To murder tracks right in front of mad witnesses
Forty-four magnificent, what the bidness is?

Black Thought
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  109
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Black Thought Magnificent Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & Able Stream of thought new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Black Thought Shines On Bar-Heavy Track "Magnificent"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject