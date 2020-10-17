Black Thought Shines On Bar-Heavy Track "Magnificent"

For years now, Black Thought has been considered by many hip-hop fans to be the best lyricist the genre has ever seen. His thought-provoking bars and varied delivery have made him a must-listen for fans who crave a lyrical barrage. His Streams Of Thought series has been a huge hit as a result, and on Friday, he came through with Volume 3.

While all of the tracks here are dope, one of the more undeniable songs is "Magnificent," which sees the artist getting into his braggadocios bag. The instrumental has a nice little bassline to it, all while Black Thought gives fans a barrage of lyrics that will have you wanting to give the entire album a full listen.

You can stream the track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You stop listening, please tell me not this again

Begging, "Bring back Black, the block missin' him"

To murder tracks right in front of mad witnesses

Forty-four magnificent, what the bidness is?