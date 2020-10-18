Black Thought Rips The Mic On "State Prisoner"

In a year where we've witnessed plenty of bar-heavy rappers get their shine, it was only necessary that Black Thought left his mark on 2020. Over the past few months, The Roots frontman has dished out a few tracks in anticipation of the project including the posse cut, "Good Morning" ft. Pusha T, Killer Mike, and Swizz Beatz.

Streams Of Thoughts Vol. 3 is yet another testament to the strength of Black Thought's pen. And if Thought wasn't in your top 5, he better be after this. Ushering in after the mellow "I'm Not Crazy (First Contact)" intro is the monstrous, "State Prisoner." Black Thought delivers high energy on this record, effortlessly delivering punchlines and metaphors at every angle with fluidity.

Check out the record off of Black Thought's project below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm chasing chicken like a Chupacabra, n***a

Salute your father, I'm headed back to Wakanda

After the drama, rappers get medivac'd to the trauma

To kill a lion separated from the pride

I rule Zion, I am the most hated one alive