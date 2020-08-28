Black Thought, Killer Mike, Pusha T, & Swizz Beatz Blaze Through "Good Morning" Collab

Be prepared to listen to this one a few times. The Roots icon Black Thought has never ceased to impress throughout his lengthy career, and his latest single exceeded fans' expectations. Black Thought delivered "Good Morning" on Friday (August 28), a track that features heavy-hitting verses from Killer Mike and Pusha T. You'll find Swizz Beatz's vocals throughout as he handles the chorus and adlibs.

"Good Morning" is featured on Black Thought's Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cain & Abel, a record that fans thought they'd receive at the end of July. As hip hop lovers anxiously anticipate the arrival of the project and news of the amended release date, Black Thought, Killer Mike, Pusha T, and Swizz Beatz share a single that certainly adds to the hype surrounding the album. "Good Morning" was reportedly produced by Sal Dali, LV & Sean C, so stream the single and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Your life could depend on the laws of average

The difference between black and white is mad privilege

Lucifer sun of the morning

Who swore we'd ignored every one of them warnings

But try to run for cover under one of them awnings

'Cause here the storm come

Tell the Lord time for His encore performance