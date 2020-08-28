mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Black Thought, Killer Mike, Pusha T, & Swizz Beatz Blaze Through "Good Morning" Collab

Erika Marie
August 28, 2020 01:00
986 Views
191
7
Black ThoughtBlack Thought
Black Thought

Good Morning
Black Thought Feat. Pusha T, Swizz Beatz & Killer Mike

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
87% (15)
Rate
Audience Rating
12 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The stacked collab will appear on Black Thought's forthcoming project, "Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cain & Abel."


Be prepared to listen to this one a few times. The Roots icon Black Thought has never ceased to impress throughout his lengthy career, and his latest single exceeded fans' expectations. Black Thought delivered "Good Morning" on Friday (August 28), a track that features heavy-hitting verses from Killer Mike and Pusha T. You'll find Swizz Beatz's vocals throughout as he handles the chorus and adlibs.

"Good Morning" is featured on Black Thought's Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cain & Abel, a record that fans thought they'd receive at the end of July. As hip hop lovers anxiously anticipate the arrival of the project and news of the amended release date, Black Thought, Killer Mike, Pusha T, and Swizz Beatz share a single that certainly adds to the hype surrounding the album. "Good Morning" was reportedly produced by Sal Dali, LV & Sean C, so stream the single and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Your life could depend on the laws of average
The difference between black and white is mad privilege
Lucifer sun of the morning
Who swore we'd ignored every one of them warnings
But try to run for cover under one of them awnings
'Cause here the storm come
Tell the Lord time for His encore performance

Black Thought
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  19  1
  7
  986
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Black Thought Pusha T Swizz Beatz Killer Mike Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cain and Abel
7 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Black Thought, Killer Mike, Pusha T, & Swizz Beatz Blaze Through "Good Morning" Collab
191
7
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject