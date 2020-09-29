Black Thought Joins Liam Bailey On "Champion (Remix)"

UK's Liam Bailey might be a notable name for some. Though he's no hip-hop artist, he's worked alongside A$AP Ferg in the past on "Villain" and released two EPs on Amy Winehouse's Lioness Records. His new album Ekundayo is set to arrive in November following the release of several singles throughout the year such as "White Light" and "Angel Dust."

As he prepares for the release of his follow-up to 2019's Brand New, he comes through with a remix of a loose he dropped off last year as well, titled, "Champion." The bluesy and reggae tones meet the sharpness of Black Thought's pen as he kicks things off on the remix. Produced by Leon Michels of El Michels Affair, Bailey delivers yet another record to get us excited for his forthcoming project.

Quotable Lyrics

I got some poems to feed you

Plenty places to lead you

It's easy for me to read you

I need you to know I need you