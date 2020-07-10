Black Thought Brings The Bars For Whoever On "Thought Vs Everybody"

Usually when rappers claim their supremacy in the game, it's often met with eye rolls and five or 10 names that people think are better. When a hip-hop icon like Black Thought decides to talk his talk, it's probably best for other emcees to just sit down, shut up and listen to what The Roots' frontman has to say like he does on a new single titled "Thought Vs Everybody" off his forthcoming album Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cain and Abel.



Image: Robin Marchant/Getty Images for AMC

Firing off an impressive one-verse hot take at, well, whoever needs to hear it, Thought proves that there aren't too many that can lyrically go toe-to-toe with him. Addressing the current issues of today, historical events from the past and the Black experience as he and others have seen it, the bars on "Thought Vs Everybody" deliver both a history lesson and verbal lashing from the Philly-bred emcee. The track is the latest offering off his forthcoming album, featuring the likes of Pusha T, Killer Mike, Portugal. The Man, ScHoolboy Q and more.

Listen to Black Thought's powerful new record "Thought Vs Everybody" below, and expect Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cain and Abel to drop on July 31:

Quotable Lyrics:

Between heaven and Satan, while I'm steady creatin'

And try to separate the truth from the lies that they told us

I even heard the Soviet's, the 45th POTUS

That ain't the photo they showed us, or acceptin' the onus

Did they Washington us? My condolence to y'all diplomas

Here's a bonus, the point of view to make things see through

If I'm a walking institution, I'm a HBCU

Face the music, keepin' it moving's one of the great things we do

Yo, the devil's tryna to pull together his gang, me too

And whether you come from Lagos or Trinidad and Tobago

You can either stay broke or be wealthy as Jeff Bezos

If you just stay woke, I was in the dark then day broke