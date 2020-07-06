Black Thought will be blessing the rap game with a possible AOTY contender in a matter of weeks. The frontman of the legendary Roots crew has announced his brand new album, Streams Of Thought Vol 3: Cain & Abel earlier today. Marking his first project since Streams Of Thought Vol. 2 in 2018 with Salaam Remi, the latest volume in the Streams Of Thoughts series is due out on July 31st.

A tracklist for the project surfaced online, per HHNM. The project is 13 tracks in total, making it longer than the previous two Streams Of Thought releases. It includes features from ScHoolboy Q, Swizz Beatz, Pusha T, Killer Mike, CS Armstrong, Portugal The Man and The Last Artful, Dodgr. The first single, "Thought Vs Everybody" is due out on July 10th.

1. I’m Not Crazy (First Contact)

2. State Prisoner

3. Good Morning Ft. Swizz Beatz, Pusha T and Killer Mike

4. Magnificent

5. Experience (Interlude)

6. Quiet Trip Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr

7. Nature Of The Beast Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr

8. We Should Be Good Ft. CS Armstrong

9. Steak Um Ft. ScHoolboy Q

10. Thought Vs. Everybody

11. Ghetto Boyz & Girls Ft. CS Armstrong

12. Fuel Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr

13. I’m Not Crazy (Outro)

