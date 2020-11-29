Black Thought & Royce Da 5'9" Swap Bars With Tobe Nwigwe On "Father Figure"

Tobe Nwigwe has been killing everything this year. The rapper put out The Pandemic Project along with a live version of the project. But beyond that, he's been slowly releasing some incredible collaborations over the weeks as part of his Cincorginals project. This week, he delivered a massive cut alongside legendary MCs Black Thought and Royce Da 5'9" for "Father Figure." Though rappers are quick to claim that their influence on the game has produced offsprings, Tobe Nwigwe puts his money where his mouth is. The rapper asserts himself as a father figure to the rap game while Black Thought and Royce deliver high-caliber bars expounding on Tobe's verse.

Check out the new video and single from Tobe Nwigwe ft. Black Thought and Royce Da 5'9" below.

Who had the best verse?

Quotable Lyrics

Gucci conned me out of Luciano

To Armani, I'm a Mouliyano

Drove her out to hit Neimans in Cabo

Scope the model, made her Venus De Milo

Spent a lot at the pallazo

Send you hollows, semi autos

