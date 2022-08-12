mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Black Thought & Danger Mouse Release Stellar Joint Album "Cheat Codes"

Erika Marie
August 12, 2022 02:40
Cheat Codes
Black Thought & Danger Mouse

The project features MF Doom, Run The Jewels, Raekwon, A$AP Rocky, Conway The Machine, Joey Bada$$, Kid Sister, and more.


An album you didn't know you needed has Hip Hop Heads in a tizzy this New Music Friday (August 12). Two respected industry veterans have collided on Cheat Codes, which hosts a remarkable production and equally exceptional bars from Danger Mouse and Black Thought. They came together to create a project that emphasized both of their talents, and it didn't miss a beat. 

In an interview with The A.V. Club, the two sat down to discuss Cheat Codes and how they were able to unite their skills. It was important that they didn't create a project that felt dated or came across as if they were trying too hard, but they did want to speak to both their individual styles and the music they grew up admiring.

"One of the lessons I’ve learned is ‘work with Danger Mouse.’ He knows his sh*t," said Black Thought. "But I don’t know, man. I wish there was some philosophical jewel that I could drop on you. I think at the end of the day, if it feels like work, then you’re probably doing yourself a disservice. The process, especially at this stage of the game, for elder statesmen like Brian and myself, it should be fun. We do it because it’s what we would be doing in our spare time, whether we were commissioned to or not, you know what I mean? So what I’ve learned is keep it light and fun."

Cheat Codes features artists like Raekwon, Joey Bada$$, Run The Jewels, A$AP Rocky, Conway The Machine, Russ, Kid Sister, Michael Kiwanuka, Dylan Cartlidge, and a posthumous appearance by MF Doom. Stream the album and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Sometimes
2. Cheat Codes
3. The Darkest Part ft. Raekwon, Kid Sister
4. No Gold Teeth
5. Because ft. Joey Bada$$, Russ, Dylan Cartlidge
6. Belize ft. MF Doom
7. Aquamarine ft. Michael Kiwanuka
8. Identical Deaths
9. Strangers ft. A$AP Rocky, Run the Jewels
10. Close to Famous
11. Saltwater ft. Conway the Machine
12. Voilas & Lupitas

