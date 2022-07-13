mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Black Thought & Danger Mouse Lock In With Michael Kiwanuka On "Aquamarine"

July 13, 2022 15:52
Aquamarine
Black Thought and Danger Mouse team up for a new single off of their upcoming album, "Cheat Codes."


It's been two years since Black Thought released a studio album but he's been cheffing up some heat in recent times. The Roots frontman announced a joint project with Danger Mouse, which is expected to drop this summer. Cheat Codes is coming soon, but they're keeping their foot on the pedal with an influx of singles. Following the release of the Russ and Joey Bada$$ assisted single, "Because," they've linked up with Michael Kiwanuka for their latest offering titled, "Cheat Codes." The soulful production meets Michael Kiwanuka's warm vocals for the hook while Black Thought weaves together religious scriptures and historical figures to detail the oppression of Black people. 

Peep the latest from Black Thought and Danger Mouse below. Cheat Codes is due out on Aug. 5th.

Quotable Lyrics
Whether scorpion or the frog, the nature of the creature
Is to evolve, though it's the savage beast we truly are
My words should be studied up in Berkeley and Juilliard
All my bars is hard as solid gold bouillon
My name in the Qur'an, like the kingdom of Shurima

