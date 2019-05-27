mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Black Thought, Aloe Blacc & More Join J. Period On "Rise Up" Tape

Milca P.
May 26, 2019 22:50
Rise Up
J. Period

J. Period recruits a strong ensemble for his latest.


Brooklyn-bred beatmaker J. Period has returned with a new star-studded project in the form of Rise Up, a solid full-length offering that features the likes of Xzibit, Jesse Williams, Aloe Blacc, Andra DayR Black Thought, and Rhymefest among others.

“For two years, we’ve been on a mission to bring artists together across the country to inspire all-star collaborations, dynamic performances, and honest conversations… through music,” Period says of the new release. “Today, we raise the bar.”

Rise Up follows up on last year's The Live Mixtapes and certainly exceeds expectations. It finds its success in a balance of a thick lineup without feeling bloated, allowing for both Period's and his collaborators' talents to shine through.

