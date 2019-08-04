Playground games are becoming far too serious over in Ohio. A 10-year-old black student has been charged with assault after his white peer was hit in the head with a dodgeball, this all according to ABC's WXYZ. As the story goes, Cameishi Lindley's son Bryce was playing a game where the dodgeballs were thrown up in the air but it all ended with the unnamed student was injured in the head leading Bryce to be charged with aggravated assault.

"These kids are basically playing a game we all have played," Cameishi told the publication. "I couldn't believe it. This is a kid that was playing on the playground with his friends."

The parents of the injured child are charging Bryce since their son has an apparent medical injury that makes head injuries dangerous. "He sustained facial tissue damage to his face. He had a black eye and a bruised nose," they added. "My son was hit twice in the face with a ball previously due to this. The child apologized to my son and my son said 'mom it’s OK we’re still going to be friends.'"

Bryce was suspended from school for one day with a court date on the matter set for August 1st.