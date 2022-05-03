It's been roughly a quarter of a century since Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def) and Talib Kweli released their first album as Black Star. It's often regarded as one of the greatest -- if not the greatest -- joint projects in hip-hop's history but it's evidently taken a minute for the two rappers to regroup and release their sophomore album as Black Star.



Bennett Raglin/WireImage/Getty Images

The two announced their new album, No Fear Of Time last month after heavily teasing its release over the past year. They debuted a handful of songs on their Luminary podcast with Dave Chappelle, The Midnight Miracle, which is expected to debut a second season this summer.

Black Star partnered with Luminary for the release of No Fear Of Time. The album debuted today on the network with 9 songs in total. Recorded "guerrilla-style in different hotel rooms," the latest body of work from Bey and Talib is entirely produced by Madlib.

“With No Fear of Time, Black Star has crafted an important record and a different kind of record release, partnering with Luminary—a cultural label that is becoming home for the world’s most thoughtful artists,” Rishi Malhotra, CEO Of Luminary, said of the new project.

For now, the project is solely available on Luminary with a paid subscription. Make sure you check that out on Luminary and let us know if it was worth the wait.