The hip-hop community was startled when a video of Bad Boy artist Black Rob surfaced on social media, showing the prolific rapper in the hospital in bad condition. Instantly, people began to wonder aloud why Diddy, the head of Bad Boy, wasn't stepping up to help his former collaborator. After all, Diddy and Black Rob seemingly had a great friendship earlier in their lives. According to Rob's manager Kal Dawson, Diddy did end up reaching out but his team "dragged their feet" and it was all too late because, a week later, Rob passed away.

New reports suggest that Diddy has offered to pay for the "Whoa!" rapper's funeral, which has been confirmed by Dawson, but Rob's manager also took some time to call out the legendary music mogul. Speaking with the Murder Master Music Show, Kal Dawson said that it was a case of too little, too late with Diddy.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"Through somebody else that was affiliated with Rob, Diddy reached out and was gonna do something for Rob, this is when the video first went up of him in the hospital," recalled Black Rob's manager. "People were dragging their feet and nothing got done. So now you gonna pay for his funeral, he dead and gone now! Everybody wanna do something for you when you dead and gone!"

Dawson says that Diddy allegedly offered to help Rob before his death, but he doesn't know if Rob denied the help or what exactly happened. However, he doesn't think that Rob should have been in that position either way. "Rob shouldn't have been in the position that he was in," he said. "I'm not saying that someone is obligated to do something for him because he's not but if this was your friend and this guy got you rich and you had good times together, help him out... What's the problem to help him out a little bit?"

Listen to Kal Dawson's comments below at the 4:15 mark.

