As Jim Jones recently stated, the back-to-back losses of DMX and Robert "Black Rob" Ross were like a "double hurt," and with Shock G's untimely passing less than a full week after Black Rob's, the past month has been an emotionally challenging period of time for the Hip-Hop community.

DMX was recently laid to rest over the weekend with a huge production that featured heartfelt performances from DMX's daughter and Kanye West, and now it's Black Rob's turn to have his life publicly honored. According to HipHopDX, Bad Boy Records labelmate Mark Curry has revealed that Black Rob will be honored with his own Homegoing Celebration on Friday, April 30, and the event will officially be live-streamed on Diddy’s REVOLT TV network.

After the former Bad Boy rapper passed away at the age of 52 on Saturday, April 17, several Hip-Hop fans and select music industry figures criticized Diddy for "dragging his feet" and offering to help Black Rob too late. According to Curry, the rap mogul had already reached out to the late artist to offer assistance before his death, and now, it looks like Diddy is standing on his word and taking care of Black Rob's funeral.

For those who are interested in tuning into Black Rob's funeral ceremony, the Homegoing Celebration for Black Rob will be live-streamed on Friday, April 30 at 9 a.m. EST on REVOLT TV's YouTube channel.

[via]